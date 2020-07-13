The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Waldegrave School.

Documents

ADA3668: Waldegrave School

PDF, 168KB, 10 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3668

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – partially upheld

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: London Borough of Richmond upon Thames

Admission authority: academy trust

Published 13 July 2020