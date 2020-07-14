Information for exams officers about using the Parcelforce Worldwide yellow label service to dispatch exam scripts for general qualifications.
Documents
Dispatch of exam script guide
PDF, 146KB, 11 pages
Exam materials dispatch log
PDF, 213KB, 3 pages
Secure deliveries leaflet
PDF, 401KB, 4 pages
Yellow label service checklist
PDF, 197KB, 3 pages
Yellow Label service list of qualifications
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.19MB
Details
There is currently a moratorium in place for any new technical and applied qualifications entering the yellow label service.
The yellow label service is a traceable exam scripts dispatch service provided by Parcelforce Worldwide. Exam centres can use the service to send unmarked materials to examiners. It covers the following materials for externally assessed general qualifications, functional skills and other eligible accredited qualifications:
- exam scripts
- coursework
- controlled assessments
This service offers a high level of security for pre-arranged collections from your centre. It includes contingency measures in case of extreme adverse weather or a major event.
The service cannot be used to send internally marked coursework to moderators.
Last updated 14 July 2020 + show all updates
Documents have been updated to reflect 2020/21 school year
Yellow Label Service list of qualifications updated.
Added updated version of the checklists, dispatch of exam scripts guide, dispatch log and list of qualifications. Secure deliveries leaflet added to page.
New version of dispatch log added.
Yellow Label Service list of qualifications updated.
YLS list of qualifications updated.
The list of qualifications has been updated.
Change to phone number for enquiries
Amended guidance for dispatching materials before the summer half-term.
First published.