Ofqual support for reform of Higher Technical Qualifications

Employer input is vital to the future success of these regulated qualifications.

The government has today (14 July 2020) confirmed its proposals for reforming higher technical education. These arrangements strengthen the opportunities for employers to input into these Level 4 and Level 5 qualifications. Employer contributions in this way are important to the shape and success of these qualifications, which are vital for sustaining future workforces across the economy.

Phil Beach, CBE, Executive Director of Vocational and Technical Qualifications at Ofqual said:

"I am delighted that Ofqual will be supporting the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education to achieve their aims for these important qualifications. We want employers to have the confidence in these qualifications that they do in others. Alignment with employer-led occupational standards will be an important feature of Higher Technical Qualifications. I’m sure that recognised awarding organisations will want to play their active part in delivering them."

The government’s reforms retain the established regulatory framework. Awarding organisations will need to be recognised by Ofqual or the Office for Students in order to submit qualifications to the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (the Institute) for approval. Ofqual will provide advice to the Institute during the approvals process and will implement a regulatory approach to support the expected quality standards.

