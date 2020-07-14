Higher technical education consultation analysis

An independent analysis by York Consulting of responses to the Department for Education’s (DfE) consultation on higher technical education.

This document should be read in conjunction with the government’s response to the consultation on Improving higher technical education, held in 2019, for anyone with an interest in technical education and training for young people and adults in England.

Further details on what DfE will do following the consultation is available at Higher technical education reforms.

Published 14 July 2020