This consultation has concluded

Download the full outcome

Reforming higher technical education: government response

PDF, 817KB, 60 pages

Detail of outcome

Summary of responses we received, along with the government’s response outlining the next steps.

You can also read the consultation analysis and the government’s plans for Higher technical education reforms.

Original consultation

Summary

We're seeking views on plans to improve the quality of classroom-based higher technical education in England.

This consultation was held on another website.

This consultation ran from
to

Consultation description

Higher technical education is post-18 education aligned to technical routes, such as accounting, engineering, management or laboratory science.

We’d like to hear your views on our plans to:

  • create a new system to make it clearer which higher technical qualifications provide the skills employers want
  • work with the Office for Students (the independent higher education regulator) to recognise and develop high-quality provision of higher technical education
  • make higher technical education a more positive and popular choice by raising awareness and understanding of it among potential students and employers

This consultation is for anyone with an interest in technical education and training for young people and adults in England.

Also available:

Published 8 July 2019
Last updated 14 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added consultation response and links to further information.

  2. First published.

    Advertisement

    Annual parents survey
    Resources
    Findings from online surveys on parents' awareness and perceptions of
    Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): 2020 to 2021
    Resources
    Published allocations and conditions of grant for the 2020 to 2021 aca
    Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): 2019 to 2020
    Resources
    Published allocations and conditions of grant for the 2019 to 2020 aca