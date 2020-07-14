What the government will do to reform higher technical education following a consultation held in 2019.

Higher technical education reforms

This document explains the government’s plans to introduce a national scheme to approve higher technical qualifications following a consultation, held in 2019, on Improving higher technical education and an independent consultation analysis published in July 2020.

