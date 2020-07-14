A blog by David Wallace, Deputy CEO of the Student Loans Company

David Wallace, Deputy CEO of the Student Loans Company

Very few people appreciate that the Student Loans Company has well over nine million customers and offers a universal service across a vast range of highly individual circumstances. We also operate in an environment where security is paramount.

That’s my way of saying that making changes can sometimes feel like turning a tanker – but it’s also true to say that we are constantly listening to our customers and looking to improve the customer experience we deliver. Our latest development is the launch of our online repayment service. This new service allows customers to access further information and guidance about their loan to help them understand how loan repayment works. Providing all the relevant information in one place also removes the need for annual paper statements, as requested through customer feedback.

It’s vitally important that graduates understand that a student loan works very differently to other types of borrowing and in the coming months we’ll be contacting customers in repayment to remind them of this and to introduce them to the new service.

Repayment of any student loan is highly individual and I would encourage you to take a look at the new Online Repayment Service, where you will find a lot of relevant information and can quickly and easily keep your details up to date.

Customers can sign in to the service at www.gov.uk/slc/signin with their 11 digit customer reference number and password.

We talked to hundreds of customers in the design of the new service so that we can deliver as much as possible of what you want. I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to launch this service upgrade and hope that you find it beneficial.

