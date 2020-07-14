Ofsted's corporate annual reports provide highlights of projects and set out our progress in meeting our objectives. They also include accounts for each year.

Documents

Ofsted annual report and accounts 2019 to 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2001-7, HC 5052019-20PDF, 1.67MB, 100 pages

Ofsted annual report and accounts 2018 to 2019

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1308-8, HC 23982018-19PDF, 3.27MB, 112 pages

Ofsted annual report and accounts 2017 to 2018

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-0613-4, HC 12192017-18PDF, 3MB, 132 pages

Ofsted annual report and accounts 2016 to 2017

PDF, 1.87MB, 96 pages

Ofsted annual report and accounts 2015 to 2016

PDF, 2.35MB, 114 pages

Ofsted annual report and accounts 2014 to 2015

PDF, 1.05MB, 128 pages

Ofsted annual report and accounts 2013 to 2014

PDF, 2.47MB, 120 pages

Details

The corporate annual report and accounts provide a summary of Ofsted’s activities over the course of the year, including project highlights and details of the progress that has been made in meeting our objectives.

Published 24 June 2014
