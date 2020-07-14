Findings from online surveys on parents' awareness and perceptions of Ofsted. Surveys conducted by YouGov on behalf of Ofsted.

Documents

Annual Parents Survey 2020: parents' awareness and perceptions of Ofsted

MS Powerpoint Presentation, 3.53MB

Annual Parents Survey 2018: parents’ awareness and perceptions of Ofsted

PDF, 1.68MB, 52 pages

Annual Parents Survey 2017: parents’ awareness and perceptions of Ofsted

PDF, 1.19MB, 41 pages

Annual Parents Survey 2016: parents’ awareness and perceptions of Ofsted

PDF, 950KB, 34 pages

Annual Parents Survey 2015: parents’ awareness and perceptions of Ofsted

PDF, 1.14MB, 26 pages

Details

These survey results provide us with timely evidence about the awareness and perception of Ofsted among parents.

The 2020 survey was developed with Ofsted and carried out by YouGov between 12 February and 25 February 2020. In total, 1,101 parents had their say.

Published 23 November 2015
Last updated 14 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added the findings of the 2020 annual parents survey.

  2. Added the parents survey report for 2018.

  3. Added corrected survey for 2017.

  4. 2016 parents survey results published.

  5. First published.

