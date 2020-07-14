Published allocations and conditions of grant for the 2020 to 2021 academic year.

Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): conditions of grant 2020 to 2021

Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): provisional allocations for 2020 to 2021

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM) provides funding for all government funded schools to offer free school meals to pupils in reception, year 1, and year 2.

Schools and local authorities must follow the terms and conditions set out in the conditions of grant.

Published allocations

The allocations spreadsheet contains provisional revenue funding allocations for the 2020 to 2021 academic year for each school, based on the January 2020 school census.

Final allocations for the 2019 to 2020 academic year are also included.

Further information

You can read more about how much funding schools and local authorities get to provide UIFSM, and where schools can get advice.

