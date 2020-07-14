Published allocations and conditions of grant for the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): final funding allocations for 2019 to 2020

Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): provisional funding allocations 2019 to 2020

Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): conditions of grant 2019 to 2020

Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM) provides funding for all government funded schools to offer free school meals to pupils in reception, year 1, and year 2.

Schools and local authorities must follow the terms and conditions set out in the conditions of grant.

Published allocations

The first allocations spreadsheet contains the final UIFSM allocations for the 2019 to 2020 academic year for each school. This spreadsheet also contains the provisional allocations for 2020 to 2021.

The second spreadsheet shows the provisional UIFSM allocations for the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

You can read more about how much funding schools and local authorities get to provide UIFSM, and where schools can get advice.

Published 21 June 2019
Last updated 14 July 2020

  1. We've added the final funding allocations for 2019 to 2020

  2. First published.

