Marshall Aid Commemoration Commission accounts for the financial year 2019 to 2020.

Documents

Marshall Aid Commemoration Commission accounts 2019 to 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2053-6, HC 5562020-21PDF, 418KB, 31 pages

Order a copy

Details

The Commission aims to strengthen the cultural, economic, trade, personal and historic ties between the US and the UK through providing Marshall Scholarships.

This paper was laid before Parliament in response to a legislative requirement or as a return to an address and was ordered to be printed by the House of Commons.

Advertisement

Universal infant free school meals (UIFSM): 2019 to 2020
Resources
Published allocations and conditions of grant for the 2019 to 2020 aca
Online Repayment Service - you talked, we listened
Resources
A blog by David Wallace, Deputy CEO of the Student Loans Company Very
Apprenticeship funding
Resources
How the government funds apprenticeships in England, including details

Published 15 July 2020