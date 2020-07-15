Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers

ESFA Update further education: 15 July 2020

ESFA Update academies: 15 July 2020

ESFA Update local authorities: 15 July 2020

Items for further education

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Actionextra funding for free school meals in further education (FE)
Actionnew subcontractor declaration window – including nil returns
Reminderclosing date for 16 to 19 Bursary Fund COVID-19 business cases
Informationupdate to apprenticeships COVID-19 guidance
Informationupdated apprenticeship funding policy
Informationupdated apprenticeship funding rules
Informationraising on the number of reservations from 3 to 10 on the apprenticeship service
Informationrevised deadline for providing external assurance on subcontracting controls – return of assurance certificate for 2019 to 2020
Informationfunding paid and retained for subcontractors
Informationthe National Careers Service Virtual Jobs Fair returns
Informationnew support offer for 16 to 17 year olds from the National Citizen Service

Items for academies

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
ActionCondition Data Collection (CDC) – accessing your school condition report
Reminderdeadline for claiming exceptional costs associated with coronavirus (COVID-19)
Informationuniversal infant free school meals (UIFSM) allocations for 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021
InformationSee Hear Respond service in response to COVID-19

Items for local authorities

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
Actionextra funding for free school meals in further education (FE)
ActionCondition Data Collection (CDC) – accessing condition reports for your schools
Reminderdeadline for claiming exceptional costs associated with coronavirus (COVID-19)
Reminderclosing date for 16 to 19 Bursary Fund COVID-19 business cases
Informationuniversal infant free school meals (UIFSM) allocations for 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021
Informationpublication of the 2019 to 2020 section 251 outturn guidance
InformationSee Hear Respond service in response to COVID-19
