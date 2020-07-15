Information to help schools and newly qualified teachers (NQTs) prepare for NQT induction from September 2020.

Information for schools and newly qualified teachers (NQTs) preparing for NQT induction from September 2020

This information explains how schools and further education colleges can support newly qualified teachers (NQTs).

This information is aimed at:

  • NQTs preparing for their induction in 2020 to 2021
  • induction tutors and NQT mentors preparing for the new academic year
  • ITT providers and their partner schools and colleges

It applies to:

  • all schools (including sixth form and boarding schools)
  • further education (FE) colleges
Published 15 July 2020