The report of Dame Mary Ney’s review of financial oversight arrangements for further education and sixth form colleges, with recommendations for improvement.

Documents

Report of the independent review of college financial oversight

PDF, 506KB, 39 pages

Details

Dame Mary Ney DBE was appointed in August 2019 to review the way government exercises its oversight of college finances and financial management.

The report contains a series of recommendations to strengthen current arrangements, including changes:

  • to the government’s relationship with colleges
  • improving financial stewardship, governance, and intervention
Published 15 July 2020