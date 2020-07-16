This statistical release provides national projections for the number of pupils in schools by type of school and age group.

National pupil projections: trends in pupil numbers - July 2020

Actual and projected figures for the pupil population for most school types within England. The release also sets out overall actual and projected figures by age group.

