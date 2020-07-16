Statistics on national projections for the number of pupils in schools by type of school and age group.

Statistics from May 2010 onwards are available on GOV.UK. You can find our archived statistics on the UK Government Web Archive. Note: the search function is not available on archived content so please use the filters on the left of each page.

Documents

  1. National pupil projections: July 2020
    • Official Statistics
  2. National pupil projections: July 2018 (2019 update)
    • Official Statistics
  3. National pupil projections: July 2017
    • Official Statistics
  4. National pupil projections: July 2016
    • Official Statistics
  5. National pupil projections: July 2015
    • Official Statistics
  6. National pupil projections: July 2014
    • Official Statistics
  7. National pupil projections: December 2013
    • Official Statistics
  8. National pupil projections: March 2013
    • Official Statistics
  9. National pupil projections: July 2012
    • Official Statistics
  10. National pupil projections: December 2011
    • Official Statistics
  11. National pupil projections: July 2011 update
    • Official Statistics
  12. National pupil projections: December 2010 update
    • Official Statistics
  13. National pupil projections: June 2010
    • Official Statistics
Published 21 March 2013
Last updated 16 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'National pupil projections: July 2020'.

  2. Added new release to collection documents

  3. Added 'National pupil projections: July 2017'.

  4. Added 'National pupil projections: July 2016'.

  5. Added 'National pupil projections: trends in pupil numbers - July 2014' to collection.

  6. Added National pupil projections: future trends in pupil numbers - December 2013.

  7. First published.

    Advertisement

    10 top tips to encourage children to read
    Resources
    Information to help parents think about ways to make reading enjoyable
    National pupil projections: July 2020
    Resources
    This statistical release provides national projections for the number
    Further education and skills: July 2020
    Resources
    Further education and skills data, including apprenticeships, for the