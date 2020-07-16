Letter sent from Eileen Milner, chief executive of the Education Skills Funding Agency, to academy trusts in July 2020.

Documents

Letter to academy trust accounting officers: July 2020

PDF, 210KB, 6 pages

Details

Eileen Milner, chief executive and accounting officer of the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA), writes to accounting officers of academy trusts.

The letter includes information about further actions ESFA is taking in relation to academy trusts’ financial management during COVID-19. It also draws attention to information to help academy trusts maintain sound governance, good financial systems and a healthy and safe school environment.

Published 16 July 2020