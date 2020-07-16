Summary

We are seeking views on proposed changes to the Adoption and Children (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2020.

We’d like your views on proposed changes to the Adoption and Children (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2020 that were introduced to provide local authorities and children’s social care providers with temporary flexibilities during coronavirus (COVID-19).

The amendments are temporary and will expire on 25 September 2020, we would like to extend a small number of these to manage future challenges.

The consultation document sets out:

  • the reason the amendments to the regulations were needed
  • what we have been doing to monitor the use of the flexibilities
  • the regulations we would like to lapse on 25 September
  • detail on the regulations we propose to extend
Published 16 July 2020