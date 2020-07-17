A planner showing key dates for payments, publications and academy actions, for the 2020 to 2021 academic year.

Academies planning calendar 2020 to 2021

PDF, 106KB, 1 page

Academies planning calendar 2020 to 2021

HTML

The academies calendar is for planning purposes and contains the current information regarding financial returns. Information may change due to the exceptional circumstances caused by the impact of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Any changes will be notified in ESFA Update and you can register to receive communication alerts.

It also contains information on the pupil premium grant; the teacher’s pay and pension grants; universal infant free school meals, and the PE and sport premium. Information on any other grants will be published in due course.

A summary of key dates about ESFA activities for the 2020 to 2021 academic year that relate to academy funding, finance and trust compliance with their funding agreement.

We’ve also published a summary of key dates about ESFA activities for local authorities

Published 19 July 2017
Last updated 17 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Page update to publish the academies planning calendar for 2020 to 2021.

  2. We have updated this page to remove the planning calendar for 2018 to 2019. We have also added an entry to the 2019 2020 calendar that academy trusts must submit their school resource management self assessment tool return by 14 November 2019.

  3. We've updated the academies planning calendar for the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

  4. We've updated the academies planning calendar for the 2018 to 2019 academic year.

  5. First published.

