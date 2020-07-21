This consultation has concluded

Financial transparency of LA maintained schools and academy trusts: government response

Ref: DfE-00123-2020PDF, 541KB, 38 pages

Detail of outcome

Summary of responses we received, along with the government’s response outlining the next steps.

Original consultation

Summary

We are seeking views on possible changes to financial transparency arrangements for academy trusts and local authority maintained (LA) schools.

Consultation description

This consultation outlines the current financial transparency arrangements for academy trusts and local authority maintained schools and considers possible changes.

Both types of school are currently funded through specific grants:

  • the dedicated schools grant for maintained schools
  • the general annual grant for academy trusts

Current financial transparency arrangements are different and provide different levels of assurance.

The Department for Education is exploring ways to improve transparency in the financial health of local authority maintained schools. For example, measures currently used in the academy trust sector could be adapted for local authority maintained schools.

Published 17 July 2019
Last updated 21 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added consultation response.

  2. First published.

