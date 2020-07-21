Recommendations from the School Teachers’ Review Body on teachers’ pay.

School Teachers’ Review Body 30th report: 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1991-2 , CP 257PDF, 2.88MB, 137 pages

School Teachers’ Review Body 30th report 2020: Executive Summary

PDF, 113KB, 7 pages

This report sets out the STRB’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes proposals for teachers’ and school leaders’ pay. The government responded to the report in Parliament.

The STRB provides independent advice to the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Education on school teachers’ pay and conditions in England.

Published 21 July 2020