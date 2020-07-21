Find out about employing overseas-trained teachers without qualified teacher status (QTS) and the 4-year rule.

Documents

Employing overseas teachers without QTS: the ‘4-year rule’

HTML

Details

This guidance is for overseas teachers in England and their employers.

In this guidance, ‘overseas teacher’ means an individual who has qualified as a teacher in a country outside of England.

This guidance applies to overseas teachers who are teaching without QTS in:

Advertisement

Ofqual Summer Symposium 2020
Resources
Our annual event for stakeholders covering arrangements for awarding t
Post-16 audit code of practice
Resources
Sets out the common standard for the provision of assurance in relatio
Condition Improvement Fund: 2016 to 2017 outcome
Resources
Information for schools and sixth-form colleges about the outcome of t

  • local authority maintained schools
  • non-maintained special schools
  • pupil referral units (PRUs)
  • alternative provision academies
  • alternative provision free schools
Published 21 July 2020