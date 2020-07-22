Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 22 July 2020

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 22 July 2020

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 22 July 2020

HTML

Advertisement

Parenting under lockdown
Resources
An article which looks at how parents in Great Britain have been tryin
Academies consolidated annual report and accounts: 2018 to 2019
Resources
Report on academy school sector expenditure and performance for the ye
Hillyfield Primary Academy
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission referral decision about Hillyfie

Details

Items for further education

ActionEducation and Skills agreements for 2020 to 2021
ReminderJuly financial collection from colleges deadline
ReminderChange of Control/Ownership
InformationProvider Relief Scheme (July - October 2020)
InformationSector-based work academies
Informationrevised guidance for the 2020 to 2021 academic year delivery of industry placements, capacity and delivery fund
Informationapprenticeships carry-in allocations for the 2020 to 2021 funding year
Information2019 to 2020 final claim reconciliation
Informationpost-16 audit code of practice for 2019 to 2020.
InformationSummer support to new & existing learners – best practice toolkit of case studies.
Informationguidance on the coronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium

Items for academies

InformationLetter from Eileen Milner to academy trust accounting officers
Informationschools funding arrangements 2021 to 2022
Informationrevised guidance for the 2020 to 2021 academic year delivery of industry placements, capacity and delivery fund
Informationupdated 2019 to 2020 dedicated schools grant allocations
Informationupdated 2020 to 2021 dedicated schools grant allocations
Informationguidance on the coronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium
Informationacademies planning calendar
Informationacademy complaints best practice guidance

Items for local authorities

ActionEducation and Skills agreements for 2020 to 2021
Informationschools funding arrangements 2021 to 2022
Informationrevised guidance for the 2020 to 2021 academic year delivery of industry placements, capacity and delivery fund
Informationupdated 2019 to 2020 dedicated schools grant allocations
Informationupdated 2020 to 2021 dedicated schools grant allocations
Informationapprenticeships carry-in allocations for the 2020 to 2021 funding year
Information2019 to 2020 final claim reconciliation
InformationSummer support to new & existing learners – best practice toolkit of case studies
Informationguidance on the coronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium
Published 22 July 2020