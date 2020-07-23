These releases identify the largest private and voluntary providers of children's social care in England and their inspection outcomes.

Inspection profiles of the largest private and voluntary providers of children's homes and independent fostering agencies March 2020

Inspection profiles of the largest private and voluntary providers of children's homes March 2019

Inspection profiles of the largest private and voluntary providers of children homes August 2018

The data may be useful to review the inspection outcomes for the largest providers for monitoring and comparison, by:

  • academics
  • local authorities
  • social care services
  • children and social care providers
Published 30 July 2019
Last updated 23 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Inspection profiles of the largest private and voluntary providers of children's homes and independent fostering agencies March 2020'.

  2. First published.

