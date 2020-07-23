Report looking at the link between internal migration, disadvantage and social mobility.

Documents

Moving out to move on: understanding the link between internal migration, disadvantage and social mobility

PDF, 2.13MB, 81 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The report finds that people from more privileged backgrounds are far more likely to move to prosperous areas with greater opportunities than those from less privileged backgrounds.

It sets out some policy suggestions including that:

Advertisement

Inspection outcomes of the largest children's social care providers
Resources
These releases identify the largest private and voluntary providers of
Half of all private and voluntary sector fostering placements offered by just 6 companies
Resources
Ofsted has published statistics on private and voluntary providers of
Press release: Do you need to leave your home area to achieve a better life?
Resources
Report highlighting that people who move out of their home areas earn

  • universities and colleges should work together to ensure local areas have a coherent and flexible offer for school leavers
  • local authorities and employers should work together to identify and correct any mismatch between local skills and local needs
  • digital infrastructure and skills, transport connections and good quality affordable housing should be prioritised by local leaders to attract new people
  • councils should work with metro mayors and community groups to strengthen cultural identity in every local community
Published 23 July 2020