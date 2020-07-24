Summary data of the survey responses Ofsted received following inspections and visits of state-funded schools, independent schools and further education and skills providers.

Documents

State-funded schools: post-inspection survey data 2015 to 2019

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 67.1KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

State-funded schools: post-inspection survey data 2015 to 2019

ODS, 55.2KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Independent schools: post-inspection survey data 2015 to 2019

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 62.2KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Independent schools: post-inspection survey data 2015 to 2019

ODS, 50KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Further education and skills: post-inspection survey data 2015 to 2019

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 61.9KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Further education and skills: post-inspection survey data 2015 to 2019

ODS, 49.5KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This data gives a summary of the responses Ofsted has received in the post-inspection survey of state-funded schools, independent schools and further education and skills providers for inspections and visits which took place between 1 September 2015 and 31 August 2019.

The data includes responses:

  • received by 30 June 2020
  • where the inspection report or outcome letter had been published by 30 June 2020
  • to answered questions; not all respondents answered every question

We have also published post-inspection survey data for the inspections and visits between 1 September 2019 and 31 March 2020.

Advertisement

Somalia and Somaliland to benefit from new UK support to tackle locusts
Resources
UK aid package will help control millions of locusts attacking crops a
Responses to Ofsted's post-inspection surveys
Resources
Summary data of post-inspection survey responses following inspections
Responses to post-inspection surveys: inspections and visits between 1 September 2019 and 31 March 2020
Resources
Summary data of the survey responses Ofsted received following inspect

Published 24 July 2020