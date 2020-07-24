Official statistics covering outcomes from initial teacher education inspections in the 2020 to 2021 academic year.

Advertisement

Flu vaccination in schools
Resources
Flu vaccination guidance and resources for schools.DocumentsFlu vaccin
Coronavirus (COVID-19): assessment processes for selective school admissions
Resources
Guidance on entry testing for admission to state-funded selective scho
16 to 19 funding: 16 to 19 tuition fund
Resources
Additional funding for one-year for schools, colleges and other 16 to

These statistics will be released in August 2021