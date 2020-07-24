Flu vaccination guidance and resources for schools.
Documents
Flu vaccination: advice for schools
Ref: PHE publications gateway number 2020114PDF, 216KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Flu vaccination: invitation letter template for school children
Ref: PHE publications gateway number 2020114ODT, 7.92KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Flu vaccination: consent form template
Ref: PHE publications gateway number 2020114ODT, 37KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Flu vaccination: consent form template
Ref: PHE publications gateway number 2020114MS Word Document, 142KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
Resources to support flu vaccination in schools.
Advice for school teams
This guidance has been produced to assist all school staff and headteachers with any questions about the nasal spray flu vaccination being offered to children in primary schools during the autumn term 2020.
It is for:
- school teaching and all support staff
- headteachers
It is not intended for children, parents or guardians, because they will receive their own dedicated information at the appropriate time. Please see below for details on how to order this publication.
Flu immunisation invitation letter template
This letter template can be downloaded and adapted to suit the needs of local healthcare teams. It should be sent to parents of eligible children, along with an accompanying information leaflet and consent form.
Flu immunisation consent form template
This consent form template (available in both Word and open document text format) can be downloaded and adapted to suit the needs of local healthcare teams. It should be sent to parents of eligible children, along with an information leaflet.
The advice for headteachers publication (product code 2016027C1) can be ordered from:
Advertisement
Health publications orderline
Immunisation Publications Department
Immunisation and Countermeasures
Public Health England
National Infection Service
61 Colindale Avenue
Colindale
London
NW9 5EQ
Contact formhttps://healthpublicat...
Telephone: 0300 123 1002
Copies of printed publications and the full range of digital resources to support the immunisation programmes can now be ordered and downloaded online. Login to register and place your order.
Last updated 24 July 2020 + show all updates
Added new guidance for the 2020 to 2021 flu season.
Added the new flu season consent form and invitation letter templates.
Added schools flu briefing for the flu season 2019 to 2020.
Updated the annual children's flu programme advice for headteachers, invitation letter and consent form.
First published.