Guidance on entry testing for admission to state-funded selective schools during the coronavirus outbreak.

Documents

Assessment processes for selective school admissions

Ref: DfE-00119-2020PDF, 193KB, 14 pages

Details

This guidance is for:

Advertisement

Initial teacher education: inspections and outcomes as at 30 June 2020
Resources
Official statistics covering outcomes from initial teacher education i
Flu vaccination in schools
Resources
Flu vaccination guidance and resources for schools.DocumentsFlu vaccin
16 to 19 funding: 16 to 19 tuition fund
Resources
Additional funding for one-year for schools, colleges and other 16 to

  • grammar schools
  • partially selective ‘bilateral’ schools
  • schools which band applicants by ability to achieve a comprehensive intake
  • schools which select up to 10% of their cohort by aptitude in a prescribed subject
Published 24 July 2020