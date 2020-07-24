Project Academy for Sellafield Prospectus 2020/21

Information on the higher education and training opportunities available at the Project Academy for Sellafield Ltd.

The Project Academy for Sellafield Ltd offers a vast range of courses, from one day introductory courses to degrees, masters and doctorates.

Courses are available now and anyone can apply, not just those working in the nuclear industry or in the project profession.

