A guide for those receiving qualification results in England this summer.

Student guide to post-16 qualifications results: summer 2020

Student guide to post-16 qualifications results: summer 2020

We understand how unsettling the last few months may have been for you, since schools, colleges and other providers were closed to many and exams were cancelled.

We have put in place special arrangements for this summer to make sure that the vast majority of students will receive calculated grades, so they can progress to further study or employment as expected.

The grades you receive this year will carry the same value as any other year, so you can compete on a level playing field with students from previous and future years.

This guide should help you understand how results have been awarded this year and where to find more information.

A BSL signed version of this guide will be made available in the coming days.

Published 27 July 2020