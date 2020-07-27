Open letter to Heads of centre in preparation for the Summer 2020 results.

Documents

Letter to Heads of centre - Summer 2020 results

PDF, 137KB, 6 pages

Letter to Heads of centre - Summer 2020 results

HTML

Details

Correspondence to Heads of centre regarding the process for awarding results in Summer 2020 along with information and resources available.

Advertisement

The Coopersâ€™ Company and Coborn School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about The Coo
Student guide to post-16 qualification results: summer 2020
Resources
A guide for those receiving qualification results in England this summ
Your results, what next?
Resources
Understanding your qualifications grades this summer.ContentsHow your

Published 27 July 2020