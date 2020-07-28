The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about St Stephen’s RC Primary School.

ADA3670 St Stephen's RC Primary School, Tameside

Decision reference: ADA3670

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – upheld

School type: voluntary aided

School phase: primary

Local authority: Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Admission authority: governing board

Published 28 July 2020