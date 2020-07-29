The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision for Kenmore Park Infant School, Kenmore Junior School, Roxbourne Primary School and Longfield Primary School.

Documents

ADA3733, ADA3734, ADA3735, ADA3736: Kenmore Park Infant School, Kenmore Junior School, Roxbourne Primary School and Longfield Primary School, Harrow

PDF, 178KB, 13 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3733, ADA3734, ADA3735, ADA3736

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – partially upheld

School type: community

School phase: infant, junior and primary

Local authority: Harrow Council

Admission authority: local authority

Published 29 July 2020