Research outcomes of the feasibility study that links the All Education Dataset for England (AEDE) to the 2011 Census. The new de-identified Growing up in England (GUIE) dataset will enable research into the link between family household composition and educational attainment.

Documents

Educational attainment and household composition, feasibility research and methodology

Details

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 30 July 2020