Summary
Our proposals for extending the Extraordinary Regulatory Framework.
This consultation closes at
Consultation description
Our proposed approach for 2020/21 will apply to Vocational and Technical Qualifications (VTQs), including Technical Qualifications within T Levels, and general qualifications other than GCSEs, AS and A levels.
It builds on the approach set out in our position paper and seeks to balance:
- mitigating disruption to teaching, learning and assessments so that, as far as possible, learners, taking VTQs and other general qualifications, have the opportunity to receive a fair result and are not disadvantaged by the longer term impacts of the pandemic. Also, that learners taking qualifications most similar to A levels or GCSEs are not advantaged or disadvantaged compared to their peers taking those qualifications and competing for the same progression places
- ensuring that assessments lead to the award of qualifications that are a valid and reliable indication of knowledge, understanding and skills, or practical competence, and that, as far as possible, standards are maintained
- developing, as far as possible, consistent approaches across similar qualifications, whilst recognising the diversity of the VTQ landscape
This consultation is open to anyone who may wish to make representations but may be of particular interest to:
- the awarding organisations we regulate, and their representative bodies
- learners who are expecting to be awarded a vocational or technical qualification, or other general qualification, in 2021
- the family, parents or carers of these learners
- teachers, tutors, exam staff and other representatives from schools, colleges, training providers and other places where the relevant qualifications are delivered
- higher education institutions, further education colleges and training providers that may be making offers to learners for future academic years
- education representative bodies
- employers who might be receiving job applications from learners taking these qualifications, or who might already employ these learners
- professional bodies, regulators and industry groups
Documents
Consultation on the arrangements for the assessment and awarding of Vocational, Technical and Other General Qualifications in 2020/2021
Ref: Ofqual/20/6652PDF, 731KB, 31 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Draft Extended Extraordinary regulatory framework: Vocational and Technical Qualifications, COVID-19 Conditions and Requirements
Ref: Ofqual/20/6652/1PDF, 659KB, 15 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Draft Extended Extraordinary regulatory framework: Vocational and Technical Qualifications, COVID-19 Guidance
Ref: Ofqual/20/6652/2PDF, 414KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Ways to respond
Advertisement