A guide for those receiving qualification results in England this summer.

Documents

Student guide to appeals and malpractice or maladministration complaints

Ref: Ofqual/20/6650PDF, 6.26MB, 8 pages

Details

If you have concerns about how your grades were calculated, this information should help you understand whether you might have a reason to make an appeal or a complaint about malpractice or maladministration, including if you have concerns about bias or discrimination.

It applies to students receiving results for GCSE, AS and A levels, Extended Project Qualifications (EPQ) and Advanced Extension Awards (AEA) in maths regulated by Ofqual and offered by AQA, OCR, Pearson, WJEC Eduqas, ASDAN and City & Guilds.

Advertisement

Manorway Academy: warning notice
Resources
A notice to Manorway Academy from the Department for Education.Documen
Lubavitch Yeshiva Ketanah of London: warning notice
Resources
A notice to Lubavitch Yeshiva Ketanah of London from the Department fo
Kirkstone House School: warning notice
Resources
A notice to Kirkstone House School from the Department for Education.

Published 6 August 2020