A notice to Manorway Academy from the Department for Education.

Documents

Manorway Academy: warning notice - February 2020

PDF, 155KB, 5 pages

Manorway Academy: warning notice - July 2018 (superseded)

PDF, 203KB, 6 pages

Details

An Ofsted inspection found failings at this independent school. The Department for Education issued a notice to improve on 7 February 2020.

This notice supersedes the previous notice from July 2018.

Published 18 July 2018
Last updated 6 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added a further warning notice.

  2. First published.

    Advertisement

    Meadowcroft School: warning notice
    Resources
    A notice to Meadowcroft School from the Department for Education.Docum
    Lubavitch Yeshiva Ketanah of London: warning notice
    Resources
    A notice to Lubavitch Yeshiva Ketanah of London from the Department fo
    Kirkstone House School: warning notice
    Resources
    A notice to Kirkstone House School from the Department for Education.