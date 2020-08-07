A guide for employers about qualification results in England this summer.

Documents

Employer guide to results for regulated qualifications: summer 2020

Ref: Ofqual/20/6651PDF, 763KB, 1 page

Details

Most students will receive results this summer so that they can progress to further study oremployment as expected. We have put in place special arrangements so that results can be awarded despite exam cancellations.

Where appropriate, adapted assessments mean these qualifications continue to signal students’ occupational competence. Results achieved this year will have the same value as previous and future years.

Published 7 August 2020