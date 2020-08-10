The UK Council for Internet Safety (UKCIS) Online Safety Audit Tool helps mentors of trainee teachers and newly qualified teachers induct mentees and provide ongoing support, development and monitoring

Documents

UKCIS guidance for NQT and ITT mentors (ODT version)

ODT, 364KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

UKCIS guidance for NQT and ITT mentors (PDF version)

PDF, 316KB, 4 pages

UKCIS Online Safety Audit (ODT version)

ODT, 275KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

UKCIS Online Safety Audit (PDF version)

PDF, 354KB, 10 pages

Details

The UKCIS Online Safety Audit Tool is designed to help trainee teachers (ITTs) and newly qualified teachers (NQTs) better understand their role in keeping children safe online and their school’s policy and practice. It offers opportunities for research as well as reflective questions to accompany ITTs’ and NQTs’ development as teachers.

The accompanying document, ‘Guidance for ITT/NQT mentors: using the UKCIS Online Safety Audit Tool’, helps ITTs and NQTs induct mentees and provide ongoing support, development and monitoring.

Advertisement

Research and analysis: Exploring perceptions and attitudes towards the extension of sick note certification
Resources
This research explores attitudes and perceptions to proposed changes t
Incentive payments for hiring a new apprentice
Resources
Information about incentive payments that employers can apply for if t
The fairest possible way to recognise studentsâ€™ achievements this year - by Roger Taylor, Chair
Resources
Article by Ofqual Chair, as first published in Sunday Telegraph 9 Augu

Published 10 August 2020