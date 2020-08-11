Advice on vocational and technical qualifications, and other general qualifications.

Arrangements for the assessment and awarding of Vocational and Technical Qualifications and Other General Qualifications in 2020 to 2021

Ref: Ofqual/20/6653PDF, 273KB, 20 pages

This advice notice aims to provide users of vocational, technical and other general qualifications with answers to some common questions about arrangements for the assessment and awarding of vocational and technical qualifications, and other general qualifications in 2020 and 2021 in the context of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Published 11 August 2020