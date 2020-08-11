Access to apprenticeships, for UK nationals coming to England from the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway (EEA) or Switzerland.

Apprenticeships that start before 1 August 2021

UK nationals living in the EEA or Switzerland wishing to start an apprenticeship in England before 1 August 2021 will continue to be eligible on the same basis as now.

Find out more about becoming an apprentice.

Apprenticeships starting from 1 August 2021

You will continue to be eligible for an apprenticeship in England if you meet the eligibility requirements in place at the time, including that:

  • you are living in the EEA or Switzerland on 31 December 2020
  • you have been living in the EEA, Switzerland, the UK or Gibraltar for at least the last 3 years before starting an apprenticeship
  • you have lived continuously in the EEA, Switzerland, the UK or Gibraltar between 31 December 2020 and the start of your apprenticeship
  • you will spend at least 50% of your working hours in England during your apprenticeship
  • the apprenticeship starts before 1 January 2028

Your children will also be eligible for an apprenticeship in England on the same terms even if they are not themselves UK nationals.

Apprenticeships outside England

For information on apprenticeships in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, visit the websites for each country:

  • Scotland
  • Wales

  • Northern Ireland

    Advertisement

    UK nationals in the EEA and Switzerland: access to higher education and 19+ further education
    Resources
    Access to higher education and 19+ further education, for UK nationals
    Set up your ILR and collect data with the Learner Entry Tool
    Resources
    A tool that helps smaller learning providers get the right structure f
    Student Loans Interest Rates and Repayment Threshold Announcement
    Resources
    Annual updates to the Interest Rates and Thresholds of Income Continge

Published 11 August 2020 Contents