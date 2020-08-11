A tool that helps smaller learning providers get the right structure for their individualised learner record (ILR) files.

Documents

Learner Entry Tool user guide 2020 to 2021

PDF, 913KB, 25 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Learner Entry Tool known issues 2020 to 2021

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 124KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Learner Entry Tool is for further education providers who need to return ILR information for up to 500 learners but don’t have a data management system.

You can download the ILR Learner Entry Tool for free. Using it is optional.

It’s designed to make putting your file together in the correct format and with the right information easier.

You must download the right version for the academic year you’re submitting data for.

If you’re having problems with the tool, check the known issues document to see if the ESFA are experiencing any issues and what it’s doing to solve them.

If your issue isn’t on there, please contact us.

Published 22 August 2019
Last updated 11 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have published the Learner Entry Tool user guide 2020 to 2021 as well as the known issues log.

  2. First published.

    Advertisement

    UK nationals in the EEA and Switzerland: access to higher education and 19+ further education
    Resources
    Access to higher education and 19+ further education, for UK nationals
    UK nationals in the EEA and Switzerland: access to apprenticeships
    Resources
    Access to apprenticeships, for UK nationals coming to England from the
    Student Loans Interest Rates and Repayment Threshold Announcement
    Resources
    Annual updates to the Interest Rates and Thresholds of Income Continge