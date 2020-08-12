A guide for schools and colleges on who should enter students for autumn exams. It also explains the support DfE is giving for sites, invigilators and exam fees.

Documents

School and college responsibility for autumn exams: guidance

HTML

Details

This guidance is for:

  • school and college leaders, heads of exam centres
  • teachers
  • students who were expecting to take exams this summer but who will not be able to receive a calculated grade
  • students concerned that their calculated grade might not reflect their performance had their exams gone ahead

There’s separate guidance on the cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020.

Published 22 May 2020
Last updated 12 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated guidance setting out the support that DfE is providing for autumn exams through the DfE Exam Support Service.

  2. First published.

