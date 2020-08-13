This data is published on a regular basis. It gives the number of inspections and the outcomes for local authority, private and voluntary children's homes.

Schedule for the release of children’s homes inspection outcomes

June 2020: children's homes management information

December 2019: children's homes management information

June 2019: children's homes management information

December 2018: children's homes management information

September 2018: children's homes management information

June 2018: children's homes management information

March 2018: children's homes management information

December 2017: children's homes management information

September 2017: children's homes management information

June 2017: children's homes management information

March 2017: children's homes management information

December 2016: children's homes management information

September 2016: children's homes management information

June 2016: children's homes management information

March 2016: children's homes management information

December 2015: children's homes management information

September 2015: children's homes management information

June 2015: children's homes management information

March 2015: children's homes management information

December 2014: children's homes management information

Details

The data may be useful to review the inspection outcomes for the largest providers for monitoring and comparison, by:

  • academics
  • local authorities
  • social care services
  • children and social care providers
Published 26 March 2015
Last updated 13 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Uploaded children's homes management information for inspections carried out between 1 April 2020 and 30 June 2020. Also updated the release schedule for 2020.

  2. Uploaded children's homes management information for inspections carried out between 1 September 2019 and 31 December 2019.

  3. First published.