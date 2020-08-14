The business case between ESFA and HMRC for a debt and fraud data sharing pilot.

Documents

Debt and fraud data sharing business case: ESFA/HMRC pilot

PDF, 65.7KB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The business case between ESFA and HMRC for a debt and fraud data sharing pilot.

Advertisement

Analysis of Level 3 and Level 4 VTQs in spring and summer 2020
Resources
Report into the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on awarding of vocati
Academy supports engineering excellence with 16 new Research Fellowships
Resources
Enhanced radar detection of drones and other small objects using elec
Academy trusts receiving ESFA financial support in 2018 to 2019
Resources
A list of academy trusts receiving ESFA financial support in 2018 to 2

Published 14 August 2020