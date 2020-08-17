 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Academy announces engineering awards for transformative work during the COVID-19 pandemic

Details
Hits: 23
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

  • Engineering’s ‘COVID 19’ - exceptional individuals and teams of engineers to be honoured

  • Pandemic service achievements span the whole field of engineering from ventilators and vaccines to hospital building and infection tracking

The Royal Academy of Engineering has awarded 19 individuals and teams of engineers with the President's Special Awards for Pandemic Service for exceptional engineering achievements in tackling COVID-19 throughout the UK.

The awards have been made to teams, organisations, individuals, collaborations and projects across all technical specialities, disciplines and career stages within the UK engineering community who have contributed to addressing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specially commissioned silver medals will be presented to all 19 winners later this year.

The President's Special Awards for Pandemic Services

The winners are:

Professor Sir Jim McDonald FREng FRSE, President of the Royal Academy of Engineering, says: “The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest public health crisis of our time and has presented society with multiple challenges. Engineering expertise and innovation has been central to the global fight to save lives and protect livelihoods.

“I am also incredibly proud of engineers everywhere who have worked round the clock to maintain essential services, critical supply chains and infrastructure in unprecedented circumstances, using their training and skills to find innovative solutions to a host of problems and to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our daily lives.”

Professor Raffaella Ocone OBE FREng FRSE, Chair of the Academy’s Awards Committee, says: “Engineering skills—including innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration—have proved to be of vital importance during the current pandemic. We were delighted that the breadth of nominations for these awards reflected so much of the extraordinary work engineers have been doing.

“While I am delighted that we are able to recognise some of these outstanding achievements with these awards I am mindful that the important work of the vast majority of engineers will remain largely outside the public’s consciousness. They are all deserving of our thanks and admiration for their continuing positive contribution to society.”

Notes for editors

  1. The President’s Special Awards for Pandemic Service were overseen by the Academy’s Awards Committee, which identifies winners for all of the Academy’s prizes and awards (with the exception of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering and the MacRobert Award for UK Engineering Innovation).

  • Professor Raffaella Ocone OBE FREng FRSE (Chair)
  • Dr Alan Belfield FREng
  • Professor Mojtaba Ghadiri FREng
  • Tony Graham FREng
  • Professor Yike Guo FREng
  • Professor David Johnson FREng
  • Dr Raouf Kattan FREng
  • Professor Andrew Lewis FREng
  • Alan Newby FREng
  • Professor Graham Reed FREng
  • Dr Richard Taylor FREng
  • Dr John Tubman FREng
  • Jane Wernick CBE FREng

  1. The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone. In collaboration with its Fellows and partners, the Academy is helping to tackle the greatest challenges of our age by growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public.

    Advertisement

    Statement on our earlier announcement, 15 August 2020
    Resources
    Regarding Ofqual's earlier statement of 15 August 2020.Earlier today w
    Government campaign launches to get children â€˜back to school safelyâ€™
    Resources
    Tomorrow (Monday 17 August) the government launches its #backtoschools
    Exam appeals: The Rt Hon Nick Gibb MP writes to all headteachers and college principals
    Resources
    Minister of State for School Standards Nick Gibb writes to all headtea

For more information please contact:

  • Jane Sutton at the Royal Academy of Engineering
  • Tel. 0207 766 0636
  • Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Piggott School
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about The Pig
Inspection outcomes of children's homes
Resources
This data is published on a regular basis. It gives the number of insp
Letter to heads of admissions, higher education - 7 August 2020
Resources
Letter from Sally Collier to heads of admissions at universities and c
Guide to AS and A level results for England, 2020
Resources
Ofqual's guide to the 2020 AS and A level results in England.Key point
Awarding GCSE, AS & A levels in summer 2020: interim report
Resources
Report into the grading of GCSE, AS, A level, advanced extension award
Analysis of Level 3 and Level 4 VTQs in spring and summer 2020
Resources
Report into the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on awarding of vocati
Academy supports engineering excellence with 16 new Research Fellowships
Resources
Enhanced radar detection of drones and other small objects using elec
Debt and fraud data sharing business case: ESFA/HMRC pilot
Resources
The business case between ESFA and HMRC for a debt and fraud data shar
Academy trusts receiving ESFA financial support in 2018 to 2019
Resources
A list of academy trusts receiving ESFA financial support in 2018 to 2
Statement on our earlier announcement, 15 August 2020
Resources
Regarding Ofqual's earlier statement of 15 August 2020.Earlier today w
Government campaign launches to get children ‘back to school safely’
Resources
Tomorrow (Monday 17 August) the government launches its #backtoschools
Exam appeals: The Rt Hon Nick Gibb MP writes to all headteachers and college principals
Resources
Minister of State for School Standards Nick Gibb writes to all headtea

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Billy Smith
Billy Smith had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 15 minutes ago

RT @torreytrust: Tips for Rethinking Teaching in 2020 - featuring resources from @cultofpedagogy @jackiegerstein @sylviaduckworth https://…
View Original Tweet

Billy Smith
Billy Smith had a status update on Twitter 13 hours 56 minutes ago

Teaching digital skills to young people is vital for future economic growth https://t.co/NegB3To1JS
View Original Tweet

Waltham Forest College
Waltham Forest College has published a new article: Waltham Forest College Celebrates Student Success 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4839)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page