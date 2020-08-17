Outcome of a February 2013 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher reference number:7573128
Teacher’s date of birth:23 September 1949
Location teacher worked:Stratford, London
Date of professional conduct panel:25 February 2013
Outcome type:Prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mrs Daphne Megan Farrow, formerly employed in Whitby, Yorkshire and the Humber.

The proceedings were held at 53-55 Butts Road, Earlsdon Park, Coventry, CV1 3BH at 9.30am on 25 to 28 February 2013.

Teacher misconduct

Published 28 February 2013
Last updated 17 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Correction to "location teacher worked" information.

  2. First published.

