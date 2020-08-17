The framework and evaluation schedule for inspection of secure training centres and guidance on assurance visits that Ofsted will carry out from September 2020.

Assurance visits: secure training centres

Letter: request for information at visit

Joint inspection framework: secure training centres (for use from 1 April 2019)

Joint inspection framework: secure training centres (for use from 1 April 2019)

Ofsted is not currently carrying out inspections under the joint inspection framework. However, we are making assurance visits from 1 September 2020 as part of a phased return to routine inspection. Please read the assurance visits guidance for secure training centres.

The framework sets out how Ofsted, together with Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons and the Care Quality Commission, will inspect secure training centres from 1 April 2019.

We updated the framework after running a consultation from July to August 2018. Read the consultation proposals and the outcome report for more information about what has changed.

Published 7 February 2014
Last updated 17 August 2020 + show all updates

